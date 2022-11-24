hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Elegante 150

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Elegante 150
BrandKTMVespa
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power14.5 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L7.4 L
Length
1993 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Height
1083 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm770 mm
Width
789 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6-SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3501,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,37,972
RTO
15,02011,037
Insurance
6,3007,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3493,361

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe
24 Nov 2022
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared
23 Feb 2023
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
The KTM 125 Duke shares its underpinnings with the RC 125.
KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 discontinued in India
2 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers