In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|KTM
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS