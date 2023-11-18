In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less