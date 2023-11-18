Saved Articles

KTM 125 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,2241,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,5151,23,870
RTO
13,6419,909
Insurance
8,06810,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1313,106

