In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.