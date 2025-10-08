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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Gixxer

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Gixxer
BrandKTMSuzuki
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc155 cc
Power14.5 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Disc View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L12 L
Length
1993 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Height
1083 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm795 mm
Width
789 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3501,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,26,421
RTO
15,02012,913
Insurance
6,30013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3493,275

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