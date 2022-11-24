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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Hunter 350

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Hunter 350
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc349 cc
Power14.5 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L13 L
Length
1993 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Height
1083 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm790 mm
Width
789 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3501,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,37,640
RTO
15,02011,541
Insurance
6,30010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3493,429

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