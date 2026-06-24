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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Himalayan

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Himalayan
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc411 cc
Power14.5 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
1993 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm220 mm
Height
1083 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm800 mm
Width
789 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm86 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3502,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0302,15,900
RTO
15,02017,772
Insurance
6,30020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3495,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
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23 Feb 2023
The KTM 125 Duke shares its underpinnings with the RC 125.
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
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2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
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