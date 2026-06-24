In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Himalayan
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS