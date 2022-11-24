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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc349.34 cc
Power14.5 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L13 L
Length
1993 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Height
1083 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm805 mm
Width
789 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3502,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,93,080
RTO
15,02015,946
Insurance
6,30010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3494,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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