Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke vs Bullet 350

KTM 125 Duke vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc349 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,2241,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,5151,73,562
RTO
13,64113,884
Insurance
8,06811,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1314,278

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
    Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
    22 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     