In 2024 KTM 125 Duke or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The 125 Duke mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
125 Duke vs Okhi90 Comparison