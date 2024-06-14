In 2024 KTM 125 Duke or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The 125 Duke mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
125 Duke vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke
|Racer
|Brand
|KTM
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.