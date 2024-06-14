HT Auto
In 2024 KTM 125 Duke or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The 125 Duke mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
125 Duke vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke Racer
BrandKTMMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.79 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage46.92 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Length
1993 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm185 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg-
Height
1083 mm-
Saddle Height
818 mm-
Width
789 mm-
Chassis
Split Trellis frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Triple rate spring, Inverted telescopic fork (USD)-
Rear Suspension
Double rate, Mono shock- 10 steps (Adjuster Slots)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,5572,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,78,8921,92,740
RTO
14,3112,122
Insurance
8,3546,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3324,317

