In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less