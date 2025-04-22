In 2026 Komaki Xone or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 35,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Xone has a range of up to 50-150 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Xone vs Sport Comparison