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Komaki Xone vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Komaki Xone or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 35,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Xone has a range of up to 50-150 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Xone vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xone Sport
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 35,999₹ 55,100
Range50-150 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.54 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-6 Hours-

Filters
Xone
Komaki Xone
Graphene
₹35,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki Xone Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
55 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Lock by Remote, Wireless Updatable Features, Vivid Smart Dash, Repair Switch, Park AssistETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.54 kWh12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,04964,536
Ex-Showroom Price
35,99955,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
3,0506,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8391,387

Sport Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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