In 2024 Komaki Xone or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Xone Price starts at 45,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xone up to 85 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.