In 2024 Komaki Xone or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 45,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xone up to 50-55 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
BrandKomakiNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 45,000₹ 49,731
Range50-55 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1840 mm1720 mm
Height
1110 mm1110 mm
Width
720 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20-30Ah1.92 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,63253,003
Ex-Showroom Price
45,00049,731
RTO
1,3500
Insurance
1,2823,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0231,139

    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    Ford says that the screens offer added security, particularly for passengers concerned about falling out, and Ford suggests broader safety implications.
    This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works
    9 May 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
