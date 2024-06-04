HT Auto
In 2024 Komaki Xone or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 45,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xone up to 50-55 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Xone vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xone Accelero plus
BrandKomakiNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 45,000₹ 55,200
Range50-55 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1840 mm1720 mm
Height
1110 mm1110 mm
Width
720 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20-30Ah1.92 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,63258,561
Ex-Showroom Price
45,00055,200
RTO
1,3500
Insurance
1,2823,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0231,258

