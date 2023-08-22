In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT KM up to 130-150 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours.
XGT KM vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt km
|Nexa
|Brand
|Komaki
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.