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Komaki XGT KM vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 Komaki XGT KM or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 56,890 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT KM up to 60-65 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
XGT KM vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt km Sa 2000
BrandKomakiStella Automobili
Price₹ 56,890₹ 86,000
Range60-65 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh-
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki XGT KM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60-65 km60-70 km
Max Speed
28 kmph70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock AbsorberHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Self Diagnosis, VIVID Smart Dash, Multiple Sensors, Parking Assist, Riding Modes with Regen - Eco I Sport I Turbo-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,42389,861
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00086,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4233,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3411,931

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