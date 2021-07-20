HT Auto

Komaki XGT KM vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT KM up to 130-150 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours.
XGT KM vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt km Zepop
BrandKomakiRowwet
Price₹ 42,500₹ 61,770
Range130-150 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1820 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60V/20-30Ah72 V/28 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance Freelithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,98665,338
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50061,770
RTO
1,2750
Insurance
1,2113,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9661,404

