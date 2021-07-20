In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT KM up to 130-150 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours.
XGT KM vs Zepop Comparison