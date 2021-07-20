Saved Articles

Komaki XGT KM vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
85 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph40 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,98638,000
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50038,000
RTO
1,2750
Insurance
1,2110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
966816

    Latest News

    Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
    Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
    20 Jul 2021
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    The XGT X5 e-scooter is available for purchase in two colours - red and grey.
    Komaki launches e-scooter aimed at senior citizens, specially-abled riders
    11 Aug 2021
      News