Komaki XGT KM vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,98658,992
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50058,992
RTO
1,2750
Insurance
1,2110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9661,267

