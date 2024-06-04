HT Auto
Komaki XGT KM vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Komaki XGT KM or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT KM up to 130-150 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours.
XGT KM vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt km Accelero plus
BrandKomakiNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 42,500₹ 55,200
Range130-150 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1820 mm1720 mm
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
670 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60V/20-30Ah1.92 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,98658,561
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50055,200
RTO
1,2750
Insurance
1,2113,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9661,258

