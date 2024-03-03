In 2024 Komaki XGT X5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki XGT X5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. XGT X5 vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x5 Rayzr 125 Brand Komaki Yamaha Price ₹ 1.01 Lakhs ₹ 84,730 Range 90-100 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -