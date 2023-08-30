HT Auto
Komaki XGT X5 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Komaki XGT X5 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X5 up to 90-100 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XGT X5 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x5 Friend
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.01 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range90-100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,8461,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,7461,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1004,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2532,328

