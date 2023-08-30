Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X5 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Komaki XGT X5 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XGT X5 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x5 Avenis
BrandKomakiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.01 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range90-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,8461,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,74686,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,1006,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2532,199

