Komaki XGT X5 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Komaki XGT X5 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X5 up to 90-100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
XGT X5 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x5 Buzz
BrandKomakiStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.01 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range90-100 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,84699,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,74695,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1004,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2532,131

