In 2026 Komaki XGT X5 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X5 up to 90-100 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
XGT X5 vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x5
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Komaki
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|90-100 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.1 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours (100%)
|6 Hours