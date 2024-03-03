Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X4 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XGT X4 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Yzf r15 v3
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range180-220 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,11510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2733,919

