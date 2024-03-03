Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X4 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT X4 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Fz-fi v3
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range180-220 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,1157,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2732,854

