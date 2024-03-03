Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X4 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT X4 vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Sxl 125
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range180-220 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,34,827
RTO
010,786
Insurance
4,1157,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2733,289

