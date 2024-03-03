Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X4 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

XGT X4 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range180-220 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
4,11510,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2733,106
Expert Rating
-

