In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Komaki XGT X4 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. XGT X4 has a range of up to 180-220 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. XGT X4 vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Avenis Brand Komaki Suzuki Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 86,700 Range 180-220 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -