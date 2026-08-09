In 2026 Komaki XGT X4 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. XGT X4 has a range of up to 85-220 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
XGT X4 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x4
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Komaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|85-220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours (100%)
|-