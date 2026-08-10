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Komaki XGT X4 vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Komaki XGT X4 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of XGT X4 up to 85-220 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
XGT X4 vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x4 Elite
BrandKomakiPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range85-220 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.1 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours (100%)8 Hrs.

Filters
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
85-95 km220 km
Max Speed
45 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bluetooth Speaker, Anti-theft lock, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensor, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart DashSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1154,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2732,892

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