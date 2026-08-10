In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
XGT X One vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Komaki
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|-
|-