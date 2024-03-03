Saved Articles

Komaki XGT X One vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

XGT X One vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x one Star city plus
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 47,617₹ 63,338
Range100-120 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,85578,107
Ex-Showroom Price
47,61766,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,2385,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0931,678

