Komaki XGT X One vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT X One vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x one Sport
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 47,617₹ 46,375
Range100-120 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
XGT X One
Komaki XGT X One
48 V, 28 Ah
₹47,617*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹46,375*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,85568,375
Ex-Showroom Price
47,61757,330
RTO
04,206
Insurance
3,2385,197
Accessories Charges
01,642
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0931,469

