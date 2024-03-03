In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 46,375 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.