In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 46,375 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. XGT X One vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x one Sport Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 47,617 ₹ 46,375 Range 100-120 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -