In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XGT X One vs Scooty Zest Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Scooty zest
|Brand
|Komaki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 58,460
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-