Komaki XGT X One vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Komaki XGT X One or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XGT X One vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x one Rafiki
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 47,617₹ 69,999
Range100-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
XGT X One
Komaki XGT X One
48 V, 28 Ah
₹47,617*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, 65 Km MX Ranger Gel Battery-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,85573,600
Ex-Showroom Price
47,61769,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2383,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0931,581

