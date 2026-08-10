In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
XGT X One vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Komaki
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours