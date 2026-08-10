In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
XGT X One vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Etron plus
|Brand
|Komaki
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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