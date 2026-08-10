XGT X One vs Etron Plus Comparison

In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.