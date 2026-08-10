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Komaki XGT X One vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
XGT X One vs ETrance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt x one Etrance
BrandKomakiPURE EV
Price₹ 47,617₹ 51,999
Range100-120 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
XGT X One
Komaki XGT X One
48 V, 28 Ah
₹47,617*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Komaki XGT X One Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
50-55 km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, 65 Km MX Ranger Gel BatteryBMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,85551,999
Ex-Showroom Price
47,61751,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2380
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0931,117

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