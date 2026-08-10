In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
XGT X One vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Executive
|Brand
|Komaki
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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