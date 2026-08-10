In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
XGT X One vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Komaki
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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