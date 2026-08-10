In 2026 Komaki XGT X One or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT X One up to 100-120 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
XGT X One vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt x one
|E2go
|Brand
|Komaki
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 47,617
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours