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Komaki XGT VP vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Komaki XGT VP or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT VP up to 65-80 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
XGT VP vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt vp Ego li
BrandKomakiUjaas Energy
Price₹ 59,999₹ 53,880
Range65-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
XGT VP
Komaki XGT VP
without TFT
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki XGT VP Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-80 km75 km
Max Speed
70 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti-theft lock, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enchance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, Smart BMS, Fire Resistant Battery, Parking Assist, Lock by RemoteWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43857,220
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99953,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4393,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,229

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