In 2024 Komaki XGT VP or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 62,305 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
XGT VP has a range of up to 65-70 km/charge.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XGT VP vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt vp
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Komaki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,305
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|65-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|-