In 2024 Komaki XGT VP or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Komaki XGT VP or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 62,305 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. XGT VP has a range of up to 65-70 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. XGT VP vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt vp Jupiter Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 62,305 ₹ 73,340 Range 65-70 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 8 Hours -