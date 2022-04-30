Saved Articles

Komaki XGT VP vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Komaki XGT VP or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XGT VP vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt vp Avenis
BrandKomakiSuzuki
Price₹ 62,305₹ 86,700
Range65-70 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 Hours-
XGT VP
Komaki XGT VP
60 V, 28 Ah
₹62,305*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,7811,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
62,30586,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,4766,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4132,199

