Komaki XGT Classic vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XGT Classic vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Yzf r15 v3
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,6361,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,22810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4253,919

