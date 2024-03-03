Saved Articles

Komaki XGT Classic vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT Classic vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Rayzr 125
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 84,730
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,86497,856
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,63684,730
RTO
06,778
Insurance
4,2286,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4252,103

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    The latest launch from Royal Enfield is the Shotgun 650.
    Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield report 6% growth in Feb
    1 Mar 2024
    A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow
    20 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    View all
     